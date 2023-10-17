Security alert ends after device declared a hoax

A SECURITY alert on the Gorticashel Road near Gortin ended this evening after the device was declared a hoax.

Residents living in the area, who had been evacuated yesterday (Monday) evening, have also been allowed to return to their homes in the largely rural area.

Police dogs attended the scene, while roads in the area were cordoned off for more than 12 hours.

District Commander Superintendent Robert McGowan said, “This alert began late last night after information was received that a device had been left in the area. In order to ensure the safety of those living locally, it was necessary to evacuate a number of houses as a precaution.”

He added that it was the PSNI’s belief that the information given to them was ‘false’ and a ‘deliberate hoax’ designed to cause disruption and distress to local people.

“Those responsible for this alert need to take a good look at their motivations and what it is they hope to achieve by forcing members of the community from their homes in the middle of the night,” he added.