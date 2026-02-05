Security alert in Culmore Park area of Omagh has ended

A security alert in the Culmore Park area of Omagh has now ended.

A police spokesperson last night said cordons had been put in place and a number of nearby properties were beng evacuated.

The KS Community Centre was opened and made available as a respite centre.

Detective Sergeant Malone said: “Shortly after 10.20pm yesterday evening, Wednesday 4th February, police received a report that a suspicious looking object had been located in the Culmore Road area.

“Cordons were put in place, with a number of nearby properties evacuated.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene, and the device was deemed not viable.

“Residents have now been permitted to return to their homes, and all cordons have now been lifted.”

Detective Sergeant Malone continued: “Those responsible for this incident showed a complete disregard for the local community and wider area who were inconvenienced by it.

“I would this morning strongly condemn the significant impact on the community that hoax calls of this nature have for local residents.

“We are continuing this morning with our enquiries in relation to the incident, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 1568 04/02/26.”