Security alert in Moy ends and residents allowed back to homes

  • 9 August 2025
The scene at last night's security alert in Moy.
A security alert in Moy has ended.

A number of homes in the village were evacuated last night as police examined a suspicious object.

The local GAA club opened its premises for anyone unable to find somewhere to stay.

A short time ago, a PSNI spokesperson said the operation was over.

“Following the conclusion of police enquiries, we can confirm that the security alert in the Oakfield Gardens area has now ended.

“Residents who were evacuated earlier are now able to return to their homes.

“We thank the local community for their patience and co-operation throughout this incident. Your support has helped us bring the matter to a safe conclusion.”

