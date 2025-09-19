Security operation after ‘suspicious object’ found in Omagh

POLICE remain at the scene of the discovery of a suspicious object in the Culmore Park area of Omagh this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said cordons are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

A number of residents, including those from nursing homes, have been evacuated to a nearby community centre.

Advertisement

“Army Technical Officers (ATO) will attend the scene. A further update will be provided in due course,” added the police spokesperson.