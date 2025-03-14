Senior Tyrone Orangeman sends St Patrick’s​ Day greetings

ORANGE Order chief, Edward Stevenson, who is from Tyrone, has sent greeting cards to Irish embassies and diplomatic stations around the world, wishing them a happy St Patrick’s Day.

Grand Master Mr Stevenson said the organisation acknowledged that some might view the move as ‘surprising’ before adding that St Patrick was not the ‘sole preserve of Irish nationalism’.

The Ardstraw man said, “First and foremost, Patrick was a Christian who brought the good news of the Gospel to Ireland – a large part of that story is, of course, centred in Ulster.

“For too long, many St Patrick’s Day events at home and abroad have been dominated by the nationalist/republican tradition, are not inclusive, and make little effort to recognise the Protestant/Unionist tradition in Ireland.”

He added that the message sent to the various ambassadors ahead of St Patrick’s Day highlighted the ‘importance of St Patrick to many within the unionist community who are increasingly marking the day with services, parades, and functions’.

The card also highlighted how the Cross of St Patrick was a large part of the design of the Union Flag.

Mr Stevenson added, “The legacy of St Patrick, the man who brought Christianity to Ireland and has been described as the ‘Apostle of Ulster’, should not solely be about green beer, leprechauns, or the flag of the Republic of Ireland.

“In addition to the celebrations, we all should look to Patrick’s own writings, which reinforce the biblical truths of our need for salvation and God’s grace.”