Series of improvement schemes outlined for routes in Omagh area

ROADS Service plans to resurface around 90km of local routes during the 2022/2023 financial year.

According to a report published by the Department for Infrastructure, and presented to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week, there will also be drainage improvements on a number of local roads, including at Minadinna in Carrickmore and the Aghafad Road, Fintona.

Subject to funding, there are further plans to resurface footpaths at Circular Road in Omagh and Meelmore Drive in Strathroy.

The report also outlines programmed Local Transport and Safety Measures for roads in the Omagh area.

Chief among them are a carriageway realignment and widening in conjunction with a shared footway and cycleway at Glencam Road.

On the A5, there will be carriageway widening to increase capacity through the junction of the Great Northern Road in Omagh, and improvements to the bus layby and improved parking on the layby at Crawford’s Bridge on the Curr Road.

Traffic signals will be renewed and upgraded at the junction of Drumragh Avenue and Mountjoy Road in Omagh, and there will also be a junction improvement on the Dooish Road and Tattysallagh Roads outside the town.

In addition, pedestrian improvements will be provided at a number of locations.

A new footpath is to be provided on the Castletown Road, Omagh, and the Circular Road at Castleview in Kilylclogher.

A pedestrian refuge island is to be provided on the Crevenagh Road.

Speed humps are to be provided at the Tamlaght Road and Shandon Park areas of Omagh, and also on the Effernan, Road, Trillick.

Also, there are plans to widen the footpath on the Old Mountfield Road in Omagh opposite the Spar Shop there.

There are plans to provide a cycleway and footway at the Glencam Road and the Old Mountfield Road, Killyclogher at Berkeley.

There are further plans to design a cycle and footway on the Farmhill Road between the A505 Killyclogher Road and the Education Authority Premises.

A total of £872,000 has been budgeted for Capital Lighting works and £537,000 for the provision of LED lantern retrofitting.