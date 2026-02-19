Series of Lenten seminars to begin in Omagh church this evening

A series of Lenten seminars will begin this evening at Sacred Heart Church in Omagh.

The seminars, which will be in conjunction with the 7.30pm Mass every Thursday, will continue until Thursday, March 26.

The first seminar on the theme of ‘God’s Love’ will be led this evening by Father John Keane.

On February 26, Father Eamonn Kelly will speak about ‘Salvation’ and on March 5 Father Barney McAleer will lead a seminar on the theme of ‘New Life’.

The events continue on March 12 when Father Peter McAnenly will speak about ‘Receiving God’s Gifts’.

On March 19, Father Joseph Mary Deane will speak about the theme of ‘Baptism in the Spirit’ and the talks will end on March 26 when Father Owen Gorman leads a seminar on ‘Growth and Transformation’.