Series of Omagh events to mark Refugee Week

THIS week, a series of events are being held in the Omagh area to raise awareness of the contributions of refugees to local society.

In the last few years, many people have come from troubled lands such as Syria and Ukraine to find

safety and refuge in the Omagh district.

One group in particular that has fostered solidarity and community inclusion of people from refugee backgrounds in Omagh is Empowering Refugee and Newcomer Organisations (ERANO).

Advertisement

Monday was the start of ‘Refugee Week 2023’ which celebrates the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.

ERANO founder, Mary Lafferty spoke at a launch event held in

their new office space at Omagh Community House on Monday morning.

She stressed the importance of refugees feeling ‘welcomed and supported’ by local people.

“It is more important than ever to ensure that refugees feel supported and welcome in our community,” Mary said.

“Especially with the UK Government’s hostile immigration laws.”

She continued, “It is very important to remember the amazing and positive impacts that refugees and immigrants have made to this country’s culture.

“Refugees have incredible stories, and local people can hear about their journeys this week during our events.

Advertisement

“Many people have sacrificed an incredible amount to live here, and we must do everything we can to make them feel welcome.”

The launch event was attended by members of the local religious community, and also school children, who donated artwork that will be on display in the ERANO offices.

Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, Robert Scott also spoke at the event and praised the work of ERANO.

Mr Scott said, “Immigration has shaped modern day Northern Ireland.

“My own family settled here from Scotland, and my wife is French.

“Newcomers to the British Isles have enriched our culture massively, bringing, their food, music and dance with them. The UK is certainly a better place today because of our fantastic history of immigration.”

Mr Scott concluded, “If I was an immigrant or a refugee who came to Omagh’s Community House and spoke with anyone who works here, I would be looked after and made to feel very welcome.”