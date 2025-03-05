This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Serious road collision on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon

  • 5 March 2025
Serious road collision on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon
5 March 2025
There was a serious road collision on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon last night.

Emergency services were dealing with the one-vehicle crash and there are no further details at present.

Police have appealed for motorists to avoid the area and seen an alternative route.

