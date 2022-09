THE Northern Ireland Air Ambulance has been in attendance at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 Curr Road.

Diversions remain in place as a result of the collision, which is being described by the PSNI as ‘serious.’

Traffic is being redirected from the Moylagh Road and motorists in the vicinity are being advised to seek an alternative route.

It is the latest crash on this stretch of road in recent weeks.