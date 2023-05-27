Seven men charged over attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

Seven men have been charged with the attempted murder of Deputy Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot several times while putting footballs into his car at a sports complex in Omagh on February 22.

The PSNI have said tonight that two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72 have been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, have been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men, aged 28, 33 and 47, have also been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via video link on Monday.