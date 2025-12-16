Several people arrested during pre-Christmas crackdown in Tyrone

A MAJOR Christmas policing operation has uncovered a string of offences across Tyrone – from drug seizures and uninsured drivers to a shoplifting incident that ended with a high-speed getaway attempt.

‘Operation Season’s Greetings’ has seen officers increase patrols in recent weeks, targeting road safety, retail crime and public protection in the run-up to Christmas.

Last week, two women were arrested in Sion Mills after officers stopped an uninsured car driving erratically on the Melmount Road. The vehicle was seized, and a quantity of cannabis was found on the passenger.

That same day in Fivemiletown, officers searched a car after detecting a strong smell of cannabis.

Inside, they uncovered what police described as a ‘large quantity’ of the drug, arresting two men on suspicion of multiple offences.

Earlier this month in Omagh, a shoplifting report led to a dramatic chase, with a woman attempting to flee in a car filled with stolen goods before running a red light.

She was later arrested at an address in Castlederg. A second suspect remains at large.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said officers will maintain a visible presence throughout the festive period.

“Our focus is on public safety, road safety and tackling violence against women and girls, alongside preventing thefts and antisocial behaviour in busy shopping and nightlife areas,” she said.

“We’re also encouraging everyone to take simple precautions – secure your home, plan your nights out and journeys home, and take care of your personal belongings.”

She also highlighted an annual rise in domestic abuse reports at Christmas.

“Our message is clear: we are here for you. Please reach out if you need help. Call 101, report online, or dial 999 in an emergency. We will listen, act and support you.”