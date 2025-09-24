Sheep worth £19,000 stolen from farm between Omagh and Cookstown

POLICE are investigating a report sheep were stolen from the Keerin Road area between Cookstown and Omagh.

It’s understood that 62 animals were taken, valued at £19,000. They were taken sometime between Friday, July 4, and Friday, August 29.

The sheep have a blue marking on their shoulder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers investigating this theft are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 387 of 01/09/25.”

Information can also be provided online.