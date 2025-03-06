Sheep worth almost £15,000 stolen from a farm near Omagh

Police are appealing for information following a report of the theft of livestock in the vicinity of Rylagh Road in Omagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between October and November 2024, a substantial number of black face Scottish ewes were stolen.

“It would have taken time and potentially a large vehicle or vehicles to transport the 114 ewes, which are estimated to be worth approximately £14,880.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the sheep, or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 562 of 05/03/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.