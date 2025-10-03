Shortage of priests prompts review of Omagh parish arrangements

A DECISION is expected in the coming weeks on the medium-term arrangements for the Drumragh and Cappagh parishes, where just two priests are currently ministering.

The two Omagh parishes are among the largest in the Diocese of Derry outside Derry City.

While there were once as many as nine priests covering Omagh town, Killyclogher and the surrounding rural areas, there are now only two in active ministry following the recent illness of Drumragh parish priest, Fr Eugene Hasson, who has taken a period of leave.

At present, Fr Kevin McElhennon, parish priest of Cappagh based in Killyclogher, and Fr Malachy Gallagher, curate in Cappagh based in Strathroy, are ministering in the area.

It is understood that Fr McElhennon has also taken on the role of administrator for both parishes.

In recent weeks there has been a reduction in weekday Masses and other services.

This week, morning Masses have been celebrated at St Mary’s, Killyclogher, with evening Masses at the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh.

Weekend Mass schedules remain unchanged, although visiting priests have been assisting with Masses at the Sacred Heart and St Mary’s, Drumragh in recent months.

Prayers continue to be offered for Fr Hasson, while last weekend at Masses in Cappagh, parishioners also prayed for Bishop Donal McKeown as he considers the next steps for the two parishes, which have the largest Catholic population in West Tyrone.

Although several men from the Diocese have entered seminary training in recent years, they have yet to complete their studies and be ordained.