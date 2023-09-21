‘Significant disruption’ expected as health workers begin strike

WORKERS from different disciplines across the health service will start industrial action today (Thursday), with most claiming that poor pay and working conditions have left them ‘with no other choice’.

Nurses, midwives, radiographers, physiotherapists, ambulance crews, health care assistants, pharmacists, porters, admin and technical staff, cleaners and catering staff will be among those striking at various times and for different durations today and tomorrow.

The Department of Health (DoH) has said it expects the industrial action to cause ‘significant disruption’ to local services.

In recent weeks, members of multiple unions representing healthcare workers in the North voted in favour of strike action.

Today and tomorrow, staff protected by the largest public service union, UNISON, will be joined on the picket line by colleagues from other unions, including NIPSA and UNITE.

In addition, physiotherapy staff who carry out work for the North’s health service will also be taking part in the strike today from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

This is the first time members of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) in the region have ever demonstrated over pay.

Members of the Royal College of Midwives will step onto the picket line tomorrow.

The widespread action comes after health and social care (HSC) staff were told earlier this year by the Department of Health that they would not receive a pay offer for 2023-24 due to budget constraints.

Speaking with the UH, Andy McKane, UNISON representative for Tyrone and Fermanagh, said staff have been ‘forced’ to strike due to ill-treatment and an ongoing pay disparity with

their NHS colleagues in England and Wales.

“NHS workers in England and Wales had their pay uplift since from April this year. Why should health staff in Northern Ireland have to wait? No amount of finger pointing at local politicians justifies this appalling situation.

“UNISON members have no intention of staying silent or just putting up with it.”

In a public statement released ahead of the strikes, the Department said, “Intensive work will continue this week with the aim of mitigating impacts on the public where possible, but some reductions in service are inevitable.

“We understand the deep-seated frustration over the ongoing absence of a pay offer for this year, but very much regret that colleagues have decided this industrial action is required.”

They went on to remind the strikers that the Westminster-allocated 2023/24 budget left them facing an ‘impossible position’ that required decisions not in the best interests of the health and social care system.

“As has been previously stated, the current budgetary constraints mean that matching the English pay offer… would require large scale cuts on an unprecedented scale, with severe and lasting implications for services. That would be outside the scope of our decision-making powers.”