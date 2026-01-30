Carrickmore school’s plans takes ‘significant step forward’

HOPES for a long-awaited multi-million pound redevelopment of Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore moved forward this week following what has been described as a ‘significant step’ after a meeting with the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).

The chair of the Board of Governors, Anne Marie Fitzgerald, principal James Warnock and West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer formed a delegation which met CCMS representatives at Parliament Buildings.

It is hoped the meeting will now lead to the submission of a Development Proposal seeking approval for a permanent increase in the school’s enrolment.

If progressed, this would be forwarded to the Department for Education for consideration and potential ministerial approval.

Dean Maguirc College was added to the capital development list three years ago, a move widely regarded as a crucial step towards securing modern facilities and supporting the school’s long-term growth.

However, the school’s officially approved enrolment figure has fallen significantly behind actual pupil numbers.

While the Department for Education has approved an enrolment of around 450, current attendance stands closer to 700 pupils – more than 250 above the approved figure.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McAleer welcomed the progress.

“The long-awaited progress on the Development Proposal is to be welcomed,” he said. “It was a constructive discussion and I am encouraged by the movement we are now seeing.

“This school community has waited far too long for modern facilities, but a critical step is raising the enrolment threshold to reflect the reality on the ground.

“I will continue to press CCMS, the Education Authority and the Department for Education to ensure this project moves to the next stage without further delay.”