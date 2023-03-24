Significant step forward for Loughmacrory land lease

A MAJOR scheme which will see the transformation of the former Loughmacrory GAA pitch is now set to proceed after agreement from the Department for Communities over the rent to be charged for a long-term lease of the ground.

Planning approval is already in place at the site for community use. Included in the ambitious project are replacement floodlights, dug-outs, a multi-sports ball wall, a trim trail pathway, outdoor gym equipment and allotments.

The scheme is being spearheaded by the Friends of Loughmacrory, who had written to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last year, seeking a 99 year-lease. This would have helped them to avail of enhanced grant aid.

Advertisement

The Council had proposed a nominal annual fee for the site. But then Land and Property Services (LPS) subsequently re-assessed the case and set a rental rate of £4,600 annually for the land.

However, a recent meeting of the Environmental Services committee of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council was told that departmental approval had now been received for the Council to enter into a ‘less than market value’ 99-year lease based upon community benefit.

The council was told that legal formalities for the land on the Ballybrack Road may now be progressed.

The decision has been welcomed by local Sinn Fein councillor, Padraigin Kelly, pictured above, who said the scheme would have important benefits for the Loughmacrory community for generations to come.

The approval comes after some intense efforts to ensure that the desired outcome was achieved,” she said.

“This is especially the case with the Friends of Loughmacrory who have done sterling work to progress the development of the land at Ballybrack Road.”

Advertisement

“The importance of this project will be seen for people living locally now, and for generations to come.”

The land earmarked for the development was once the home of the local St Teresa’s GAA club. There had been a proposal to lease the land to Friends of Loughmacrory for the fee of £1 per year.

A decision on what the group is charged will now be taken by the council.