Omagh singathon raises funds for Care for Cancer

MUSICAL brothers Gerald and John Cosgrove got a very special ‘singathon’ underway at a popular Omagh café recently to help raise funds for Care for Cancer.

Singers and music enthusiasts from across Tyrone were encouraged to warm up their vocal chords and come along to the special event, titled ‘Get Anywhere With a Song in Your Heart’ at the Sandwich Co, Omagh, with all funds raised going towards the Campsie-based charity.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, organiser Gerald Cosgrove said that the charity event ‘ignites friendships and promotes positive mental health through music.

“We hoped to raise a little mental health awareness through the language of song,” he said. All funds raised will go 100 per-cent to Care for Cancer. Massive thanks to proprietor Donal for the use of his premises,” he added.

Hoping to build upon the success of the first singathon event, the Sandwich Co will be hosting a second one this Monday (February 2) from 10am to 11.30am – so make sure to tell your friends, come along and sing your heart out!