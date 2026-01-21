Advertisement

Special charity singathon event being held in Omagh tomorrow

  • 21 January 2026
The singing event will be in Omagh tomorrow.
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 21 January 2026
SINGERS and music enthusiasts from across Tyrone are being encouraged to warm up their vocal chords and come along to a very special singathon tomorrow at The Sandwich Co, Market Street, Omagh, in aid of Care for Cancer.

The event, titled ‘Get Anywhere With a Song in Your Heart’, is taking place from 11am to 11.45am, with all funds raised going towards the Campsie-based charity.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Gerald Cosgrove is hoping that the charity event ignites friendships and promotes positive mental health through music.

“We’re hoping to raise a little mental health awareness through the language of song,” he said. “All funds raised on the day will go 100 per-cent to Care For Cancer. Massive thanks to proprietor Donal for the use of his premises,” he added.

For more information, please contact Gerald at: keepceltic@gmail.com and all musicians are welcome.

 

