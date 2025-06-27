Sion man almost killed on A5 criticises MLAs over road delays

A SION Mills man who nearly died in a crash on the A5 in 1978 has criticised local MLAs for their handling of the long-delayed road project, following the latest High Court ruling against its construction.

Jim Hunter made the comments after Mr Justice Michael McAlinden this week quashed the Executive’s decision to proceed with the A5 Western Transport Corridor. Mr Hunter didn’t hold back in his criticism of elected representatives.

“I’m extremely disappointed in our MLAs who, I think, have been absolutely useless in their handling of the A5,” he said.

Advertisement

“They’ve spent four years up in Stormont sitting on their hands, knowing fine and well what the laws were surrounding the climate change targets… If they didn’t, then they shouldn’t be in Stormont.”

He noted that this is the third time attempts to build the road have been blocked.

“Our MLAs say they want the road built, and it’s the third time they have attempted to get it built, but it’s also the third time it’s been quashed so it’s obvious they’ve not done their jobs properly in the slightest. As far as I am concerned, our MLAs have no idea what they are doing.”

Mr Hunter also believes the decision was politically motivated.

“The SDLP and Sinn Féin have, in my opinion, done absolutely nothing for the west of the country whilst the likes of the DUP and UUP are happy to sit and let another project for west of the Bann flounder,” he said.

However he urged swift action from politicians and the infrastructure minister to find a path forward, warning that Northern Ireland could soon face the same fate as Wales, where infrastructure projects have been halted due to climate legislation.

“MLAs and the infrastructure minister need to urgently look at these laws and see what can be done to fix this absolute mess.

Advertisement

“In Wales, they have now stopped all infrastructure projects due to climate laws and, I have no doubt, the same will be suggested here soon enough. Once that happens, I don’t think we’ll ever get the new A5; certainly not in my time.”