Sion Mills man caused £5,000 damage to Strabane bank

A SION Mills man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for causing £5,000 worth of damage to security screens at a Strabane bank.

Conor McNulty (34), of Lismore Grove, caused damage to two screens in the Santander bank on February 25 of this year.

The branch has since permanently closed.

Advertisement

District Judge Barney McElholm handed McNulty a nine-month custodial sentence, which he suspended for three years.

He also issued a £500 compensation order to go to a Strabane foodbank.