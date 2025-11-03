BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Sion Mills man caused £5,000 damage to Strabane bank

  • 3 November 2025
Sion Mills man caused £5,000 damage to Strabane bank
The attack happened at the former Santander branch in Strabane.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 November 2025
Less than a minute

A SION Mills man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for causing £5,000 worth of damage to security screens at a Strabane bank.

Conor McNulty (34), of Lismore Grove, caused damage to two screens in the Santander bank on February 25 of this year.

The branch has since permanently closed.

Advertisement

District Judge Barney McElholm handed McNulty a nine-month custodial sentence, which he suspended for three years.

He also issued a £500 compensation order to go to a Strabane foodbank.

Related posts:

Man charged with ramming police car was three times over limit Man and woman due in court after drugs seized in Strabane google_strabanecourthouse_wearetyroneNewtownstewart man jailed for a series of violent offences

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

error code: 522