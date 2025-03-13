Six arrest made during Strabane immigration raids

UK Immigration Enforcement officers, acting on intelligence, carried out visits to three commercial nail bars in Strabane earlier today arresting six people as part of ongoing efforts to tackle illegal working.

This operation resulted in six arrests, with the business owners now facing potential fines for employing individuals without the legal right to work in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said, “Organised Immigration Crime is a multi-million pound industry, which stretches from the trafficking routes thousands of miles away through which people are brought to our country to the high streets across United Kingdom where many of those people end up working illegally.

“As part of our Plan for Change, this government is cracking down on that criminal industry at every level, including stepping up our visits to nail bars and other businesses where illegal working is taking place, and increasing our enforcement action both against illegal workers and the people who employ them.”