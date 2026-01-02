Sixmilecross man remembered for his ‘warm personality’

MOURNERS at the funeral of Ryan Donnelly heard how the Sixmilecross man was known for his warm personality and the time he always had for others.

From the townland of Ballykeel, Ryan passed away suddenly on Monday, December 21, at the age of 28. His funeral took place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In his homily, Fr Sean McCartan, parish priest of Beragh, spoke of Ryan’s practical talents, describing him as a man with ‘working, gifted and strong hands’.

“Ryan had recently bought a range of new tools. He intended to put things right around his own home and farm,” Fr McCartan said. “He delighted in fixing things, had a curious mind and loved taking things apart before putting them back together again.

“He also loved cooking, and his meals were always served with panache and style. Presentation was important to him.”

A keen footballer and hurler in his teenage years with Beragh, Ryan had recently purchased a new hurling stick and was planning to line out at adult level with the neighbouring Éire Óg club.

Earlier this year, Ryan travelled on a Beragh parish pilgrimage to Medjugorje.

Although no places were initially available, one became free and he rushed to Dublin to ensure his passport was in order.

“Off he went, to the great surprise of everyone, including himself,” Fr McCartan said. “During that week away, he endeared himself to all who were there. As he set off, he wondered what he was doing there.

“He found a peace there and discovered that faith is about the brokenness and fragility of life, and that without God in our lives we are not fulfilled.”

Fr McCartan also spoke candidly about Ryan’s struggles, highlighting the often-overlooked importance of emotional health and spiritual wellbeing.

“There is a great challenge in coming to believe that we are loved and worthy to be celebrated,” he said. “Hopefully Medjugorje gave Ryan a glimpse of that truth. After returning home, he carried a small crucifix in his pocket as a daily reminder of the new world stirring within him.”

Ryan is survived by his parents, Hughie and Rita, and his sister, Orla.