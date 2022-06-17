The ‘Skyzdalimit’ for Corrie star set to perform in Omagh

THE ‘Skyzdalimit’ for a Coronation Street star who is set to shine alongside a cast of talented Omagh actors in their upcoming rendition of ‘Circus’ – inspired by world-renowned musical, ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Kerri Quinn – who is presently starring as Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew in the new BBC police drama series, ‘Hope Street’ – will be joining ‘SkyzdalimitOmagh’ on stage on June 24 and June 25 as part of the theatre group’s eagerly-awaited immersive shows at the Strule Arts Centre.

Kerri, who will be taking on the role of Lady Gaga on the nights, became patron of Skyzdalimit – a cross-community theatre group for adults with a learning disability and autism, which empowers people with disabilities through theatre and music – in 2019 after seeing their sensational production of Prince of Africa, based on ‘The Lion King’.

The established actress said that she was ‘blown away’ by the level of skill of the cast and professionalism of the production, and found the cast to be ‘inspirational’.

As such, she wanted to become involved with the group, and help them to receive the recognition they so truly deserve.

This group is ground-breaking,” said Kerri, who will be singing a hearty rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ during the shows. “These guys are inspirational, and as their patron, I want to ensure that they get the recognition they deserve, so that they can perform to a wider audience.

“I am very proud to be part of the movement that finally smashes the ‘learning disability’ theatre performance barrier, and public perception.”

Kerri – who plays ‘Vicky Jefferies’ in Corrie – and Skyzdalimit were just about to embark on their first touring production throughout Ireland in 2019, including shows in both Belfast and Dublin, when Covid-19 struck.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Pearse McCloskey, director, said that it will be a ‘dream come true’ to see his excellent cast performing on-stage with Kerri.

“The cast are so excited – we can’t wait!” he said. “We really hope the local community comes out to support us to help us break down barriers and promote diversity.”

Described as a musical tour de force, ‘Circus’ promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable and captivating experience for all the family, but, also, an interactive one, as audiences will have the opportunity to be directly involved in the performances, such as singing and dancing along and joining in some of the scenes.

Skyzdalimit theatre group is a part of the Mencap network of local community groups.

‘Circus’ will take place at the Strule Arts Centre on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at 8pm. Adult tickets are £12, while child tickets are £6, and they can be booked online, at the Strule Arts Centre Box Office, or by phone on 028 8224 7831.





