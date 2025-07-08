Skyzdalimit group return to the stage after sad death of founder

A PERFORMANCE filled with laughter, music and heartfelt moments marked Skyzalimit Omagh’s return to the stage since the sad passing of the group’s beloved founder, Pearse McCloskey in May.

Directed by Mary McCooey and titled ‘Love Me, Love Me Not’, the packed-out show was inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and followed the unlikely romance between a nerdy book-loving teen, Caroline, and Dwain, a popular sporty boy.

During the performance the Omagh-based group paid fond tribute to Pearse McCloskey, who founded Skyzdalimit as an inclusive performing arts and leisure charity for people with learning disabilities or autism.

While filled with humour and catchy tunes, the show also carried a powerful message: To look beyond appearances, challenge stereotypes, embrace authenticity, and cherish the unexpected connections that love can bring. It was also proud testament to Pearse’s legacy which continues to shine through the work of the organisation and its vibrant community.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Skyzadalimit member Lisa McCaul said that the performance was in honour of Pearse.

“Everyone was ready to sing and dance their hearts out and make Pearse proud,” she said.

Skyzdalimit currently boasts a diverse cast of over 40 performers aged between 16 and 60, representing many cultural backgrounds. Through the arts, they continue to break down barriers to social inclusion and promote positive attitudes toward disability within the Omagh District Council area.

Some of their previous hit productions include ‘Grease’, ‘A Greek Wedding’, ‘Happily Ever After’ and ‘Prince of Africa’.