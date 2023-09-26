Sligo man charged over death of Tyrone schoolboy

A MAN from Co Sligo has been released on bail after being charged in connection with the death of nine-year-old Ronan Wilson in Bundoran on Saturday night.

At a court hearing in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, Serge Kelly (23) from Upper Mullaghmore, Cliffony, faced three charges, including failing to stop after a collision.

He was also charged with failing to offer assistance following the collision and failing to keep the vehicle near the scene of the collision.

Kelly was granted bail after a 2,000 euro (£1,740) was given to the court with the further surety of 5,000 euro (£4,350) was also provided.

When questioned in relation to failing to offer assistance following the collision, a Garda detective said Kelly replied, “It was wrong and I should have stopped but I didn’t.”

He also stated, “I know I should have but I didn’t”, when the charge of failing to stop at the scene was put to him.

Kelly was told not have to have contact with prosecution witnesses, to surrender his passport and to stay out of Bundoran.

He was granted bail to appear again at Ballyshannon District Court on October 20 next.