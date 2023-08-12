Smashed his phone during drugs search

AN Omagh man smashed his own phone following a search on his property.
Michael Roulston (35) of Ballinamullan Road was charged with possession of cannabis and obstructing police at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
On October 26, 2022, police searched Roulston’s property, in which he handed the police a small quantity of the class B substance.
However, when asked to see Roulston’s mobile phone, he smashed it against the floor and damaged the device.
Roulston denied the initial allegation of intent to supply, but pleaded guilty to the two other charges.
The court heard that Roulston has since stayed away from cannabis and has sought employment in Scotland to remove himself from the environment which allowed him to consume the class B substance.
Despite the change in circumstance, District Judge Bernie Kelly handed Roulston a two year suspended sentence.
