Social enterprise explained at free event in Dungannon

A FREE event will be held in Dungannon next week for anyone interested in starting their own social enterprise.

The event at The Junction on Friday, June 27, is geared towards individuals who are considering a social enterprise business model or charities who want to explore new revenue streams.

Participants will:

Advertisement

learn what is involved in starting a social enterprise,

explore social enterprise business models,

analyse the social enterprise model is right for them

be signposted to additional sources of support.

This Go Succeed workshop is open to all individuals in the early stages of their business, located in the Mid Ulster District Council area and neighbouring council areas.

The host of the event, Claire O’Hanlon, is an experienced business advisor, trainer and facilitator with an 18-year background in entrepreneurial support, communications, and leadership development.

Claire has worked in both the commercial and third sectors and is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and organisations to create sustainable income generation projects.

As well as running her own business consultancy for the last 5 years, Claire has also developed and delivered a suite of enterprise and business development programmes for individuals and organisations at various stages on their business journeys.

Claire is also a Trustee of the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK and she runs a podcast that supports parent carers of disabled children.

Next Friday’s event runs from 10am to noon and you can register here.