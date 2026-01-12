Social media warning issued ahead of Noah Donohoe inquest

A CORONER has warned against speculative social media posts in the lead-up to the inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe.

The warning was issued by coroner Mr Justice Rooney during a hearing last Friday at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

Noah (14), whose mother Fiona is originally from Strabane, was found dead aged 14 in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

The inquest into his death is planned to start on Monday, January 19.

On Friday morning, Mr Justice Rooney highlighted recent issues on social media and potential consequences of prejudice in the lead-up to the inquest.

He said that some PIPs (properly interested parties) had raised concerns about recent social media posts, adding that they ‘may require to be explored in some more detail’.

Mr Justice Rooney said that neither PIPs nor the public ‘should engage in any social media activity which might prejudice the inquest process’.

“The consequences of such activity could be serious, not only for the progress of the inquest, but also for any person engaged in inappropriate social media activity,” he added.

Following the hearing, counsel for the PIPs agreed to further reviews later this week.