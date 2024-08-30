Soggy summer soaks farmers’ spirits

It’s safe to say that the persistent rain and grey skies have left many of us feeling downcast this summer.

But for local farmers, the impact has been even more severe, drawing comparisons to the ‘disastrous summer’ of 1985.

Looking back to August of that year, headlines in the UlsterHerald echoed the struggles farmers faced: ‘Farmers’ troubles continue’, ‘Wet spells bring crisis to farms’ and ‘Harvest prospects worsen’.

One article from that time highlighted the growing fears among farmers, stating, “The crisis facing hundreds of local farmers is deepening day by day, as shopkeepers and consumers begin to feel the pinch of what is certain to be the worst harvest for many years.”

But growing fears were not restricted to potato farmers, with a local auctioneer at the time saying that the farmers’ worries were reflected in the large numbers of cattle going through the mart.

The article continued, “In many areas it’s impossible to keep cattle out at grass and with a general shortage of winter feed, the only alternative may be to sell off stock.”

Today, the situation feels eerily similar. “I have the cattle all housed – the majority of them have been housed in the last couple of days,” said Ray Elkin, a local beef farmer from Gillygooley.

“I’m feeding beef cattle and would usually expect to keep them out on the grass until September or even October. But this year, they’re back in the shed, some as early as the start of July. It’s basically a salvaging operation.”

Ray is realistic about the financial impact this will have. “It’s one of those years that’s going to be bleak. Put it this way, there’s going to be no profitability,” he said. “But we live in hope that next year might be better.”

The year 1985 was a grim one for farmers, but the following year offered little relief, dealing a double blow to already struggling farms.

When asked if there is concern that history might repeat itself, Ray acknowledged the possibility but remained cautiously optimistic. “It’s a possibility that it could, yes, but at the end of the day, we can’t worry about what will happen next year because it’s a new year. If we started worrying about the short and the long-term future, it wouldn’t be good. It wouldn’t be good mentally or in any other way, so we have to live in hope.”

The financial situation in the farming world is precarious, with many herds closed due to TB and the weather adding to the already significant pressures farmers face.

“I guess farmers are under a lot of stress,” admitted Ray, who has farmed since he was six-years-old and has served on various agricultural bodies over the years, including the farming union, the chair of the livestock committee, and the chair of the Mid Tyrone UFU group.

“Farmers are said to always be complaining, but to be truthful, we are actually under more pressure now than ever before. There are all sorts of environmental issues to address, you’ve got your fodder situation to manage, and there’s no guarantee of any funding going forward next year with the new government, or any government for that matter. Since Brexit, we’re just living in hope that funding will be available,” said Ray, before sharing a more personal perspective.

“I am in a situation now where I have no family coming on that’s interested in farming, and I am taking a massive step back from it. But if you were a farmer with a young son wanting to carry on, no doubt they’re under more pressure. I don’t know how you would remedy it, to be honest.”

In a concluding piece of advice to his fellow farmers, Ray emphasised the importance of community. “Farmers need to keep talking to other farmers. We might be complaining, but at least we know somebody else is facing the same troubles, and we’re all in the same boat. There has to be camaraderie in the farming community. It’s important to get out, talk, and mingle, and tomorrow’s always going to be a better day.”