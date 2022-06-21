Son charged with his mother’s murder in Cookstown

A 45-year-old old man has been accused of the murder of his mother Margaret Una Noone in Cookstown on Sunday (June 19).

Barry Noone was charged with the murder of the 77-year-old pensioner, at Omagh Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

Known as Una Noone, she was found dead in her home in the Ratheen estate, when police arrived at the scene just before 11am.

A police officer told the court the deceased had suffered ‘compression to her neck’.

She was located lying on her back in a bed with ‘no sign of life’, with rosary beads on her hands.

The PSNI witness also stated that her son appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs and had written a note stating, “I am so sorry”.

The officer stated, “He said ‘I murdered her’ and that he took 25 to 30 of her valiums and did not expect wake up”.

Police opposed bail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly refused a bail application due to Barry Noone’s mental health, as he had expressed suicidal ideation to police.

Judge Kelly said he will be under ’24 hour suicide supervision watch’ in Maghaberry prison.

The judge recommended Noone receives a psychiatric mental health assessment.

He will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court by videolink on July 6.