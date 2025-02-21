Special celebrations mark popular Strabane nun’s 100th birthday

SISTER Benedict, a beloved member of the Strabane community, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Born Mary Valentine Culligan in Kilrush, Co Clare, in 1925, Sr Benedict moved to the town at the age of eight, where she would spend much of her life serving both her faith and the local community.

In 1945, Sr Benedict entered religious life and took the name Sr Mary Benedict, making her First Profession of Vows in 1948.

Her teaching career began in 1951, and for many years, she taught at the Convent Primary School, where she became known for her warm, friendly, and patient approach to educating the town’s young people.

Sr Benedict specialised in infant education and was particularly kind to any child facing difficulties, offering support through not only academics but also music, art, and craft.

Beyond her teaching, Sr Benedict contributed to the community in many ways.

She assisted with sacristy duties in Leckpatrick parish, cared for the altar linen, and helped organize children’s choruses for local pantomimes.

She was also involved in the Ladies’ Guild and worked tirelessly to support the sick and elderly of the local parishes.

Sr Benedict, a talented artist with a beautiful singing voice, began teaching art classes for adults, which continued for many years and culminated in annual exhibitions.

Now, at 100 years old, she remains the kind, gentle, and gracious woman that Strabane has known and loved for so long.