Special event held in Omagh to mark International Women’s Day

FROM sampling authentic cuisine to taking part in a variety of health and wellbeing activities, a special event has taken place in Campsie to mark International Women’s Day.

Funded by the Western Trust in partnership with the Department for Communities, ERANO and the HUB Campsie, the well-attended occasion titled ‘International Women’s Day Health and Wellbeing’ was an opportunity for local women to sample some delicious Thai and Indian Food; participate in a variety of health and wellbeing activities including henna tattoo; hand massage, candle making and mindfulness as well as flower arranging demonstrations.

Mary Lafferty from ERANO said that it was ‘great’ to see so many different nationalities come together and mingle together, enjoy one and others company for this event.

“Thank you to all the local vendors and therapists for providing the delicious food and therapies,” Mary said.

Benefitted

“We hope that everyone who attended benefitted greatly from their treatments and enjoyed a few hours of well-deserved pampering in the warm, relaxing setting at The Hub Campsie.”

Mairéad Taggart, health co-ordinator of Neighbourhood Renewal, Health Improvement, Equality & Involvement at the Western Trust added, “We were delighted with the number of women who came along to The Hub Campsie’s International Women’s Day Health and Wellbeing event last week to mark International Women’s Day 2026.”