Special honour for Tyrone farmer after 25 years of service

MID Tyrone lamb producers group held their annual meeting in Plumbridge Parochial Hall with a large turnout of members.

Special thanks were given to Seamus Kearney, who this year is stepping down after 25 years as secretary of the group.

The first speaker on the night was Peter McCann, from The Irish Farmers Journal, who gave a very informative talk on a variety of topics including changes from the area payments to the farm sustainability scheme, carbon footprints and possible new environmental schemes.

Then, second speaker, Seamus McCaffrey, from SP McCaffrey & Co Accountants, gave a very useful talk on inheritance tax, succession planning and VAT.

Our members all had a chance to ask Seamus questions on these very current topics which was much appreciated.

The final speaker was Catriona Casey, from the Farming Community Network, the group’s chosen charity for this year.

She told us about the importance of early diagnosis and encouraged the members to see their GP with any worries and not keep putting it off.

Hugh Devine and Rachel Buchanan presented Catriona with the group’s donation of £1,000.

This donation has went straight to the delivery of the Rural Communities Cancer Project in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson added, “Thank you to all the speakers for attending the meeting and being so informative and thanks also to sponsor LW Surphlis for providing refreshments.”