Special service for bereaved families being held in Beragh

WITH the festive season approaching, Sands (the stillbirth and neonatal death charity) is inviting bereaved parents and families to attend its annual ‘Lights of Love’ remembrance services across the North.

These non-denominational, family-friendly evenings feature traditional carols, readings and musical performances, offering a gentle and supportive space to reflect and remember babies who have died.

A local service will take place at Clogherney Parish Church, Beragh, on Sunday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands, said the Christmas period can heighten feelings of loss for many families.

“The welcoming atmosphere of the venues chosen for our services in Northern Ireland provides the perfect setting for candlelit remembrance, and an opportunity for bereaved parents and families to reflect and remember their babies.”

The Lights of Love services are open to all faiths and are designed to be inclusive events where children are welcome. Parents are invited to bring a toy representing the age their baby would be this Christmas, placing it around the Sands tree along with a card carrying a personal message. The toys will later be donated to charities supporting families in need.