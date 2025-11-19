Special service marks 170th anniversary of Loreto school in Omagh

LORETO Grammar School in Omagh has marked a remarkable milestone in its 170-year history, celebrating 170 years of faith.

On October 22, 2025, exactly 170 years from the day Sr Felicitas Murray CJ and five Loreto Sisters departed Rathfarnham by stagecoach to establish a post-primary school in Omagh, students, staff, Loreto Sisters, past pupils and friends of the school gathered to honour the journey that began in 1855.

The original school began in George’s Street and later moved to the wonderful Loreto grounds where the Loreto Sisters established a convent, and the place of the current school which has grown and developed over the years.

The magnificent Convent House and Chapel stand today as a constant and steadfast reminder of the impact the Loreto Sisters have had on the education of young girls in Omagh and Tyrone committed to the legacy and vision of Foundress, Mary Ward, ensuring that ‘women in time to come, will do much’.

Monsignor Andrew Dolan, whose family has longstanding ties with the school, celebrated the Mass.

He was joined by Loreto Sisters from Rathfarnham, Dalkey, Coleraine, Belfast and Omagh, as well as representatives from across the wider community, including Governors, Trustees, staff, parents and past pupils. Together, they shared a liturgy rich in remembrance, gratitude and hope.

Loreto Omagh prinicipal, Susan Cullinan, highlighted that the ceremony represented ‘a connection between Loreto past and Loreto present, a lasting connection which embodies the legacy of faith, education and service which will remain steadfast and will endure’.

Mrs Cullinan stated that all present, in confidence and in great faith, ‘shared in the foundation of our very strong and lasting Loreto future’.

She warmly welcomed Mr Gallagher, principal of Loreto College Coleraine, recognising the strength of the global Loreto network.

A striking visual display traced the 170-year journey of Loreto in Omagh, with particular attention drawn to a recreated stained-glass window from the Convent House. Designed by Year 11 Art and Design pupils and displayed behind the altar, it symbolically placed the Loreto Sisters at the heart of the celebration.

Music, always a hallmark of Loreto life, added to the beauty of the occasion, with the school’s choir- led by Mrs McGirr – receiving special praise for elevating the liturgy. Guests also enjoyed a recital on the restored Grand Erard Piano from the Convent House, a project supported by generous contributions from the local community.

During the Mass, Sr Gabrielle Murphy CJ, Deputy Province Leader, shared a message from Province Leader St Barbara Murphy CJ, encouraging pupils to recognise the strength of their identity as they look ahead to the future.

“The more you celebrate who you are; the clearer you are on your identity; the more you believe in yourselves and celebrate your identity as Loreto Grammar School – the more ready you will be for any change in your lives. In moving on from this amazing Loreto Grammar School towards the new campus in Strule, you will bring the best of yourselves, and you will meet the best of others… and this is exciting!”

The celebrations will continue with a vibrant celebratory concert on Thursday, November 27 at 7pm in the School Assembly Hall. Promising an exciting mix of music, dance, drama, recollections and an address by renowned historian Dr Deirdre Raftery, the evening will bring together past and present in a joyful showcase of Loreto talent.

Tickets cost £12 and are available via Eventbrite, with proceeds supporting the School Oratory Project – continuing the legacy that began 170 years ago