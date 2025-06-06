Special tribute to much-loved former employee at Strabane school

STAFF and pupils Strabane Controlled Primary School recently came together to honour the late Harold Kerr, a much-loved figure who served the school for more than three decades.

In a special ceremony attended by staff, pupils, parents, and governors, a memorial bench was unveiled in tribute to Harold’s lasting contribution.

The bench, installed in a quiet corner of the school grounds, was funded through generous donations from those whose lives he touched.

Advertisement

Harold joined the school in 1993 as building supervisor and quickly became a cornerstone of daily life at Strabane PS.

His warm smile and unwavering dedication earned him the respect and affection of all who knew him.

Even after retiring in 2022 due to illness, Harold remained part of the school family. In 2023, he made a poignant return as guest speaker at prizegiving day, delivering a moving message of faith and resilience.

The recent ceremony featured a touching performance by the school choir and tributes from Hugo Duncan, principal Mrs Cherith Thompson, and Lorraine, a member of Harold’s family.

Adding a personal flourish, a red memorial rose – Harold’s favourite – was planted beside the bench.

A memory book filled with photos and heartfelt messages from colleagues and pupils was also presented to his family.

A school spokesperson said: “Harold passed away in August 2024, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and selfless service.

Advertisement

“Though he is gone, Harold’s memory continues to blossom – quite literally – at the heart of the school he so deeply loved.”