Special visit to mark Ryan’s big birthday

A DROMORE man who has travelled far and wide following Tyrone GAA football matches over the years got a very special present to mark a significant birthday.

Ryan McCarney has been a popular and well-known figure around the town for many years.

He has also supported the St Dympna’s and his beloved Tyrone teams all over Ireland during that time.

Advertisement

To mark his 40th birthday and enduring interest and support for Gaelic football, his family and friends organised a visit from the coveted Sam Maguire Cup.

It was brought to his home by custodian of the cup for the day, Tyrone player, Cathal McShane.

Also there as a guest was former three-time All-Ireland winning manager, Mickey Harte.

Ryan was absolutely delighted to see the Sam Maguire Cup and two of those so closely associated with the famous trophy.

The birthday boy also had a visit from another Tyrone star, Niall Sludden and members of the county-title winning Dromore team with the O’Neill Cup.