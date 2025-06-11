Special walk being held on Dromore farm tomorrow

A SPECIAL farm walk is being held tomorrow n Dromore as part of the ground-breaking ZeroNsile Project.

It is being held on the farm of Francis McDonnell, located at 61 Derrynaseer Road, Dromore, BT78 3BG.

The event will focus on red clover establishment and silage production without manufactured nitrogen fertiliser – a key objective of the ZeroNsile initiative.

Attendees will hear directly from Mr McDonnell, a progressive dairy farmer and participant in the project, who will share his first-hand experiences of growing and harvesting red clover swards.

He began milking in 2018 and now runs a herd of 50 dairy cows milked with a robotic system.

Mr McDonnell’s cows graze for 12 hours per day during the summer months, and his innovative grazing management system has made him a valuable contributor to the ZeroNsile research.

The ZeroNsile Project, launched in 2023, was created to explore the practicalities and sustainability of silage production without the use of chemical nitrogen.

Twelve farms across Northern Ireland, selected from the Beacon Farm Network and GrassCheck programmes, are trialling red clover swards as part of this innovative research.

The farm walk will offer an on-the-ground look at how red clover can fit into commercial farming systems and will give attendees a chance to engage in discussion around its benefits, challenges, and future potential.

AgriSearch, the Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council, is hosting the event.

Established in 1997, AgriSearch is an independent charity that funds and facilitates farmer-led research aimed at improving the efficiency, sustainability, and welfare of beef, dairy, and sheep production.

All are welcome to attend.