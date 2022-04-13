Speed and poor tyres key factors in fatal road crash near Moy, coroner finds

A CORONER has found that the deaths of three people as a result of an horrific road traffic collision near Moy in 2019 were caused by a combination of speeding, the poor condition of tyres on one of the vehicles and the wet road.

Patick Kemenczei (27) and Alaedin Fejzula (21), both of Derrycaw Road, Moy, died at the scene on February 3, 2019 when the car in which they were travelling went out of control and spun into an oncoming vehicle.

The third victim, Mrs Brigid McKenna (68), of Emyvale in Co Monaghan, succumbed to her injuries nearly two days later in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Advertisement

Coroner, Maria Dougan, found that the rear tyres of the Skoda being driven by Patick Kemenczei were in a “very poor road condition”.

She said that the two tyres fell significantly below the minimum legal requirement.

Family members of the three victims attended the inquest. The findings were delivered by the coroner at the Coroner’s Court sitting in Laganside in Belfast on Thursday.

No alcohol or drugs were found in the body of Mr Kemenczei during a post-mortem examination which was carried out.

The coroner said that it was very likely that he was wearing his seatbelt when the collision occurred and that he died as a result of multiple injuries, including fractures.

“On the balance of probabilities, the Skoda Octavia being driven by the deceased (Mr Kemenczei) was travelling at a speed of approximately 72 miles per hour along the Drumrannon Road,” she said.

“On approach to a slight downhill right bend, the deceased lost control of his car and, on the balance of probabilities, due to the speed at which he was travelling and the poor condition of the rear tyres combined with the wet road, he collided with the Toyota Corolla carrying Mr and Mrs McKenna.

Advertisement

“The deceased was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.”

The coroner said that Mrs McKenna suffered multiple significant injuries and had undergone surgery in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

She added that the deceased’s condition continued to deteriorate and she died less than two days after the collision.

Miss Dougan found that, on the balance of probabilities, Mrs McKenna died as a result of the collision with the Skoda being driven by Patick Kemenczei. The coroner added that she died as a result of multiple injuries and the complications which resulted.

The coroner found that Mr Fejzula was a front seat passenger in the Skoda when Mr Patick Kemenczei lost control of the car. She added that Mr Fejzula was, on the balance of probabilities, not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, and died as a result of multiple injuries.