A DRIVER travelling 100mph has avoided disqualification after a judge ruled he was preoccupied and it was not intentional.

Despite the usual practice of disqualification for any speed of 100mph or over the judge held “there was a reason for rushing”.

Tadeusz Moron (55) from Lisnagowan Road, Dungannon committed the offence on June 3.

Advertisement

He was detected by a mobile camera device travelling at 160mph at the A29 Dual Carriageway, Dungannon, shortly before 5pm on the day in question.

A defence barrister told Dungannon Magistrates Court it is accepted the speed was “very high” and explained Moron had finished work and driven home to change before setting off to collect his mother from the airport.

“There was no justification and that is fully appreciated, but he was struggling a bit for time and was anxious for his mother who was travelling alone,” said the defence.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked “So there was something weighing on his mind rather than deliberate speeding. There’s also no previous record.”

Addressing Moron directly Judge Magill said, “This was a very high speed.

In a normal excess speed case it would be a Fixed Penalty of £65 and three Penalty Points. That can’t happen here. But you have a clear record and there was a reason why you were rushing. It’s not an excuse but at least there was a reason behind what you were doing.”

He imposed a fine of £650 with five Penalty Points.