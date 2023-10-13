Speeding driver regrets ‘moment of madness’

A FIVEMILETOWN man caught speeding at 90mph in a ‘moment of madness’ has received six penalty points on his licence.

Kyran McFarland (20), of Alderwood Road, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court to plead guilty to driving with excess speed.

The court heard that, on August 4 at 11.55am, a Volkswagen Golf car was recorded by police as doing 90mph on the 60mph Belfast Road at Maguiresbridge.

The defending solicitor told the Court that his client had been behind slow-moving traffic and – while manoeuvring to overtake, he sped off – which he said was to avoid colliding with the vehicle behind him.

He added that McFarland regretted his ‘moment of madness’ and that he was still paying off a huge loan on the car.

District Judge Alana McSorley fined McFarland £80 and placed six points on his driver’s licence.