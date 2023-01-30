Spike in house fire deaths and incidents prompts safety appeal

THE Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has issued a home fire safety appeal following a spike in accidental house fire deaths and incidents.

Eight people have tragically lost their lives in house fires since November 2022.

The most recent deaths include Andrew Halliday from Omagh who died earlier this month, and an elderly lady in Enniskillen who died on Thursday.

NIFRS is asking the public to do all they can to keep themselves, their families and neighbours safe from fire as the high risk winter period continues.

They are urging everyone to check in on elderly relatives or neighbours to ensure they have working smoke alarms and that they are aware of the items in their home that can cause a fire and know how to use them

safely – this is especially important for those in our community who live alone.

Aidan Jennings, NIFRS assistant chief fire & rescue officer, “The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS continue to be with the family and friends of those who have tragically lost loved ones in accidental house fires.

“We are acutely aware of fire safety at this time of year and we are appealing to the public to help us keep you, your families and neighbours safe by reducing the risk of fire in the home.”

You can reduce the risk of fire by following our STOP Fire message:

Smoke alarms – Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home;

Test alarms weekly – Test your smoke alarms at least once a week;

Obvious dangers – Be aware of the items in your home that might cause a fire and ensure you’re using them safely;

Plan your escape – Have an escape plan in place if a fire does occur.

Mr Jennings concluded, “I’d like to encourage any member of the public who is over 50, or anyone with impaired mobility or a disability to contact us to arrange a free Home Fire Safety Check.

“If you think someone you know might be at risk, please take time to ask them about their fire safety and if you have any concerns please get in touch with us.

“Fire prevention is at the heart of what we do at NIFRS. Please remember that we are here to support you.”