THE community connected with an Omagh preschool centre met on Wednesday night in an effort to secure the future of the much-loved facility.

Parents and guardians of children who attend Ladybird Playgroup were distraught when they were recently informed that plans were in place to close the vital service. In an email sent by the Committee of Ladybird Playgroup to families on November 22, it was communicated that, “Despite our best efforts to employ a new manager, we have unfortunately been unsuccessful in our endeavours. As a result, we regret to inform you that Ladybird Playgroup will cease to run as of December 14, 2023.”

The playgroup is run out of the CKS Community Centre in O’Kane Park and provides five-day-per-week childcare for around 25 local children.

Yesterday evening, following an informal meeting on Monday which brought together staff, families, and local representatives, a formal discussion was held to give everybody involved the opportunity to have their say and clear the air.

Omagh councilor, Barry McElduff believes there is a ‘clear desire’ on the part of parents and staff to save the playgroup.

“I am very concerned about the provision of accessible childcare in Omagh and the surrounding areas generally, so when some parents and staff of Ladybird Playgroup asked me to sit down on Monday to listen to what they had to say, I was more than happy to do that,” began Cllr McElduff.

‘interests at stake’

During the gathering on Monday, Cllr McElduff, who stresses that he only met with parents and staff upon their request, claims to have identified three major interests at stake relating to this issue.

“First, for the parents, Ladybird Playgroup means the ability to work and earn an income. Without it, some of them would almost certainly have to give up their jobs.

“Secondly, there are serious implications for the staff. If Ladybird Playgroup was forced to shut its doors for good, that would mean a period of unemployment for their staff, all of who I have been assured are very capable and have worked hard to build a good rapport with the children.

“Which takes me onto the third and most important group that stands to lose if Ladybird Playgroup closes, and that is the children.”

Mr McElduff concluded by saying the he hoped last night’s meeting would allow parents and staff the chance to ask some questions they need answered, give the Ladybird Playgroup Committee a chance to explain the challenges they face, and, ultimately, help secure the future of the playgroup.