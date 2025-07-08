A MUCH-LOVED Strabane nun was described as her funeral as “generosity personified.”

Sister Benedict Culligan died on Tuesday, just a matter of months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Born Mary Valentine Culligan in Kilrush, Co Clare, in 1925, Sr Benedict moved to Strabane at the age of eight, where she would spend much of her life serving both her faith and the local community.

Advertisement

Con-celebrating the Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane on Friday, Fr Michael McCaughey was joined by six other priests on the altar.

“It’s been a privilege to have met this lady over the past few months and a privilege to have been in her company,” he told mourners.

“This afternoon we can say, for Sr Benedict, Christ was someone in whom she trusted… She tried to make real his living presence in her daily life.”

Fr McCaughey described Sr Benedict as “a remarkable lady” who lived “a long and full life.”

“(She was) kind, gentle and generous and always willing to help out in whatever way she could.”

In 1945, Sr Benedict entered religious life and took the name Sr Mary Benedict, making her First Profession of Vows in 1948.

Her teaching career began in 1951, and for many years, she taught at the Convent Primary School in Strabane, where she became known for her warm, friendly, and patient approach to educating the town’s young people.

Advertisement

Sr Benedict specialised in infant education and was particularly kind to any child facing difficulties, offering support through not only academics but also music, art, and craft.

Sr Benedict, a talented artist with a beautiful singing voice, began teaching art classes for adults, which continued for many years and culminated in annual exhibitions.

“She lived life in its fullness…” Fr McCaughey continued.

“As someone said, Sr Benedict was generosity personified.”

Following Mass, Sr Benedict was interred in the Convent Cemetery.