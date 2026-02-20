Ballygawley pupils do their bit to support lifesaving charities

YEAR Ten pupils from St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, took part in an inspiring annual initiative that sees students raise awareness of the vital work carried out by local charities, with one organisation receiving a £2,000 donation.

The initiative, which has been running at the school for around a decade, sees pupils split into groups to research charities operating in the local area before delivering presentations on their work.

Each group first presents in class before progressing to present in front of their entire year group.

The winning presentation is selected by a judging panel.

This year’s judges included Helen McKenna from initiative sponsor Magill’s Accountancy, Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama, members of last year’s winning team and school principal Mr Paul Lavery.

This year’s winning presentation was delivered by Shea O’Connor, Ronan Tally and Mickey Treanor, who gave an informative and engaging overview of Air Ambulance NI. The charity subsequently received a £2,000 donation sponsored by Magill’s Accountancy.

Head of RE at St Ciaran’s College, Pascal Canavan, told the Ulster Herald that all of the presentations were of a very high standard and said the initiative provides an excellent opportunity for pupils to learn about the important work carried out by local charities while developing valuable skills.

“This initiative is a fantastic way for pupils to develop presentation skills while also gaining real-life experience and engaging with local charities,” said Mr Canavan.

“I would like to thank the judges and sponsors for their support in selecting the winners, and from a teaching perspective it was wonderful to see the hard work and effort shown by all Year Ten pupils.”