St Enda’s Musical Society return to stage

ST Enda’s Musical Society are set to celebrate their their tenth birthday by making a welcome return to the stage for the first time in three years.

Shining an all-singing, all-dancing spotlight on some of the world’s most loved musical numbers, the cheerful entertainment extravaganza, ‘A Night at the Musicals’, will take place on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, starting at 7pm, in St Enda’s newly-designed hall at Healy Park, Omagh.

Directed by creative sisters, Alison McElhatton and Emma McFarland, the show features a cast of 60 performers, including 20 adults, and it features all talents and backgrounds – including budding four-year-old stars, as well as senior footballers, hurlers, camogs, and members of the club’s famous Scór section.

Songs from some of the most popular stage musicals of all time, including, ‘Annie,’ ‘Oliver’, ‘School Of Rock’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ will proudly feature under the guidance of musical directors, Beth McElhatton and Jade Doherty.

The talented duo, themselves, will also be performing in the show, while Amy Mc Elhatton, fresh from her own latest stage performance, is looking forward to choreographing the special shows. What’s more, is that the glittering stage, newly-designed and built by Adrian McFarland, will also be making its debut.

Today, the music society boasts a tremendous reputation for producing extremely high-quality productions, with its Christmastime productions – which have included everything from ‘Cinderella’, to ‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘Peter Pan’ and ‘Mary Poppins’ – being important dates in the diary for families locally.

And with the future looking bright, plans are already in place for another production later this year in the Society’s home venue, so watch this space for more.

l ‘A Night at the Musicals’, presented by St Enda’s Musical Society, will commence in fine form at Healy Park, Omagh, on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 7pm each evening. Doors will open at 6pm.

l Admission is £8 per adult, and £5 for children, with fees payable on the door.