This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

St Enda’s Musical Society return to stage

  • 25 January 2023
St Enda’s Musical Society return to stage
Some of the junior cast of the St Enda’s Musical Society rehearsing for their upcoming production of 'A Night At The Musicals', which will take place at the Omagh St Enda's club rooms this Friday and Saturday. JMG12
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 25 January 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY