Dungannon firm helping to teach local kids engineering skills

A LEADING manufacturer of ground support equipment (GSE) has launched the third year of its engineering partnership with St John’s Primary School, Kingsisland, empowering the next generation of STEM talent through hands-on learning.

As part of the school’s studies on engineering, Mallaghan welcomed the P5 class to its headquarters for an immersive factory visit, where pupils enjoyed a full tour and product demonstrations, gaining insight into the real-world applications of engineering.

After the visit to Mallaghan’s Dungannon headquarters, the programme will continue with four weeks of workshops where pupils will plan, design and build a Mallaghan GSE product, while developing creativity, problem-solving skills and confidence in a supportive setting.

Willie Lyons, P5 teacher at St John’s Primary School, said, “Mallaghan is a key part of our local community, and we’re proud to have a strong relationship with one of Northern Ireland’s leading engineering firms.

“This factory tour has been a highlight for our class, giving them a real-life insight into engineering, from design and manufacturing to testing and quality control.

“We’re grateful to Mallaghan for its continued involvement and for providing such a valuable learning experience to our P5 classes.”

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients such as Delta Air Lines, Gategourmet, Southwest Airlines, Qatar Airways and Servair.