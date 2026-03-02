Fivemiletown school introduces free PE jumper for its pupils

ST Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown has unveiled a brand-new PE jumper for every pupil – at no cost to families – in a move designed to boost participation in sport and support children’s well-being.

Principal Brian McCloskey said the initiative grew directly from conversations with parents and pupils who wanted a more practical option for sports activities.

“We’re delighted to be launching our new PE jumper, free of charge to all children within St Mary’s, which is a great boost for local families,” he said.

“Children told us they wanted an alternative to their school jumper when taking part in PE. We know how important physical activity is for both physical and mental health, and we see the lift it gives them when they’ve had the chance to burn off energy or try something new.”

He added that the school was determined not to increase uniform costs.

“We were very conscious of not placing an additional burden on families. That’s why our partnership with the PTFA was so important – this approach ensures every child is included and no one is left behind.”

The new jumper has already become a source of pride among pupils, particularly those taking part in the school’s recently launched Friday Morning Running Club. Staff say they are looking forward to seeing children represent St Mary’s at a range of sporting events in the months ahead.

PTFA chair Sinead McGovern said the group was delighted to support the project.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of local families and businesses, we were able to use some of our fundraising to purchase these new jumpers,” she said.

“It’s vital that all children feel able to take part in sport on a level playing field. Alongside new playground equipment, funding this jumper ensures every child has access to the same opportunities at St Mary’s.”